The Nets’ game Sunday night in Charlotte was the first of their initial back-to-back set of the season, including a home game against Memphis Monday night at Barclays Center. Load management is expected to be a priority for the Nets, especially in regard to Kevin Durant, who underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon 18 months ago and is making a comeback.

Durant was in the starting lineup against the Hornets and played 36 minutes, and he said he expects to play against the Grizzlies as well. But he’s going to follow the advice of the Nets’ performance team.

"We’ll have a look after tonight and tomorrow morning, how guys come through looking to (Monday) night and see how it goes," coach Steve Nash said. "I almost don’t want to have a preconceived plan. We want to protect Kevin coming off 18 months of recovery.

"We want to be careful with different people, different vulnerabilities and try to make as smart long-term decisions as we can. We’ll continually monitor the situation and make sure we make the safest and soundest decisions for the group in that moment. So, that decision (on Durant) will probably be made (Monday)."

Pinson keeping tabs on Nets

Theo Pinson has moved from the Nets to the Knicks in the past season, but he still is keeping an eye on the Nets, who are off to a fast start with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing together for the first time. "They’re great players," Pinson told Knicks reporters recently. "Everybody knew that. I’m not really shocked about it. I’m a Knick now, so, I’m worried about what’s going on here."

At the same time, Pinson can’t help but admire the example Durant sets. "The dude has an unbelievable work ethic, something you can’ really explain, you have to see it for yourself," Pinson said. "What you see is what you get, really good dude."