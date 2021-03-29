LaMarcus Aldridge won't play for the Nets right away

The LaMarcus Aldridge signing by the Nets became official on Monday, but he did not play against the Timberwolves at Barclays Center, and per the Nets’ usual methods, it might be some time before he plays. Aldridge last suited up on March 1 for the Spurs in an overtime loss to the Nets in San Antonio before his contract was bought out last Thursday.

"He hasn’t played for a month, so we’ve got to get his conditioning to ramp up," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "He probably won’t play for two, three, four games. He needs some time to develop his conditioning, and then we’ll get him out there."

The 6-11 Aldridge is a seven-time All-Star who is on the back end of his career at the age of 35. He can play power forward or center and has a solid three-point shot to stretch the floor.

"We’re excited to have him," Nash said. "He’s a skilled big man who can shoot it and score around the basket. You add size and depth and shooting range. We look forward to incorporating him on the court as soon as possible."

Nash was noncommittal when asked if Aldridge will start. DeAndre Jordan started at center for the Nets against the Timberwolves Monday night in a small lineup with Joe Harris and Bruce Brown at the forward positions and James Harden and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. Most likely, Nash will choose his starting lineups based on matchups.

"He definitely can compete to start," Nash said of Aldridge. "For us, it’s more about connectivity and finding that balance with different rotations, different lineups, different players feeling like they have that sense of understanding together. That’s what we need to develop.

"At this stage, LaMarcus is more of a post-up interior scorer who can stretch to three. Most importantly, he brings experience and is somebody that really wants to be here and wants to compete for a championship."