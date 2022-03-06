BOSTON — Since he never felt bad, Steve Nash really felt good on Sunday. Good enough to drop a playful F-bomb during his pregame news conference before the Nets faced the Celtics in a nationally televised game at TD North Garden.

Thankfully, Nash’s pregame news conference wasn’t nationally televised, even though he said the naughty word in a joking manner. You can understand why the Nets coach was feeling giddy since he had missed the last three games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol.

Nash revealed that he tested positive on Monday during a routine test before the Nets traveled to play in Toronto the next day. Even though he never had any COVID symptoms, Nash wasn’t cleared to return until Friday evening.

"It was obviously getting across the border and back and everything," Nash said. "I never had any symptoms. So it was just kind of a week of waiting it out."

Nash said he did not enjoy watching on TV as his struggling team lost all three games. Watching and not being able to do anything about it was not fun.

"Maybe you'd hope or you'd expect to try to gain an advantage from having that different perspective," he said. "If anything, it's frustrating to watch on TV just because I'm a big believer in people, if you will, the human element of it, body language connectivity, and what that provides a team. It's really, really hard to judge that from a TV screen rather than being there.

"So I think that plays into everything. You miss that when you're at home. I think there's nothing about these games that wasn't already understood about our group. I thought we did very well in some parts of it. Obviously, we struggled. but those were those continued issues and nothing necessarily new."