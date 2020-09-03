Steve Nash, a Hall of Fame point guard, was hired as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Thursday morning.

“After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release. “In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players. I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league. We are excited to welcome Steve, Lilla, Lola, Bella, Matteo, Luca and Ruby to Brooklyn.”

Nash becomes the 23rd head coach in the franchise's history, as he replaces Jacque Vaughn, who took over on an interim basis after Kenny Atkinson was let go. Vaughn will remain with Brooklyn as lead assistant coach, the team said.

“Jacque has been an integral part of our program and a key contributor to the growth and development of our entire organization," Marks said. "His role in developing our players both on and off the court and his influence driving our culture have been invaluable. Our players will benefit from the continuity of Jacque’s presence, and we are extremely fortunate to keep him in our Nets family.”

Nash spent five seasons as a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors.

In 18 NBA seasons, Nash was an eight-time All-Star and two-time league MVP. He played for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. Nash ranks third in NBA history in assists with 10,335.

“I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward,” Nash said in a news release. “Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”