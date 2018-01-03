The Nets couldn’t have drawn up a Wednesday night at Barclays Center any better.

They not only unveiled recently acquired big man Jahlil Okafor to the home crowd for the first time, but they also treated the throng of 16,215 to a tingling 98-97 upset of Minnesota. Spencer Dinwiddie drained a fadeaway jumper from the wing with 9.7 seconds to play for the final points of the game.

Minnesota’s final possession ended with Jimmy Butler missing on a jumper from the wing.

Okafor was acquired along with Nik Stauskas and a second-round draft pick from Philadelphia in the Dec. 7 trade of Trevor Booker. He had played in only one game and coach Kenny Atkinson decided to hold him out as he learned the Nets’ system and improved his conditioning. It was decided this week that Wednesday night he would play with modest expectations.

“For me, we totally understand where he’s coming from and how it takes time to get your rhythm,” Atkinson said. “But listen, he’s looked good in our leadup here. We’ve tried to create a lot of game situations for him.”

Okafor played at the start of the second and fourth quarters. When he entered the game, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, the top pick in the 2015 draft, patted Okafor (the No. 3 pick) on the rump as a greeting. In 11 minutes total Okafor had two points and two rebounds.

Dinwiddie had 26 points and nine assists, Joe Harris had 17 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 10 points for the Nets, who somehow survived committing 20 turnovers that resulted in 24 Minnesota points. Butler scored 30 and Andrew Wiggins scored 17 for the Timberwolves.

The Nets led 96-94 on Dinwiddie jumper with 1:11 left. Quincy Acy was called for an intentional foul that gave Butler a free throw and then fouled Bulter on a drive to give him two more with 33 seconds to play for a 97-96 Minnesota lead. Dinwiddie’s go-ahead jumper came as the shot clock expired.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nets scored the first seven points of the third quarter to grab their biggest lead, 55-43. Things started going south soon after. Over a seven-minute span the Nets were plagued by their sloppy play and a stretch of cold shooting and gave the entire lead away and more.

While the Nets were going 2-for-8 from the floor with four turnovers, the Timberwolves went on a 23-7 run behind seven points from Butler and went up 66-62 on Jordan Crawford’s jumper with 2:39 in the quarter. The Nets finally found their groove again and had the game even at 71 on a driving layup by Dinwiddie before Wiggins beat the buzzer for a 73-71 lead entering the final quarter.

Okafor came into the game to start the second quarter. The announcement of his entry was met with a roar from the Barclays Center crowd and as he played the next 6:17 the buzz in the building was noticeable each time he made a play, good or bad.

For most of the stint he was matched with either Minnesota’s Gorgui Dieng or Taj Gibson. Dieng managed to block his first shot attempt but Okafor drove past him for a soft lay-in with 9:00 left before halftime. He would turn the ball over and contest a Butler drive that the Wolves guard ended up missing.

Asked before tipoff if there was some concern that Okafor would try to do too much when he first got into the game, Atkinson said, “he’s just got to feel the rhythm.”

“He’s played in a lot of big games. It’s not like this guy is some guy we got off the street,” he said. “He’s played in a lot of big games. It’s just a matter of him catching the rhythm of an NBA game, the speed and all that.”

The Nets had a 24-22 lead when Okafor came in and a 32-30 lead when he came out the first time.

Though the Nets’ turnovers already were piling up, they were able to extend the lead down the stretch of the second quarter. A run of seven unanswered points that included a Dinwiddie three-pointer pushed the lead to 43-34.

Minnesota managed to cut the margin to 45-43 on a Gibson jumper in the final minute, but the Nets ended the half by running an inbounds play in front of their bench for a Dinwiddie 30-footer at the buzzer and a 48-43 edge.