Nets maintain hot restart by cruising past the Magic

The Nets only had nine players available, but it didn’t slow the momentum they have been riding during the NBA restart.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said it still was important for his bench players to “maintain the organization’s standards,” and they did that in dominant fashion on their way to a 108-96 victory over the Magic on Tuesday afternoon at Disney World in Orlando.

The win ran the Nets’ record since the NBA restart to 5-2 and left them at 35-36 with a chance to reach .500 in their final regular-season game against Portland on Thursday night. The Nets built a 21-point lead in the second period, and it never slipped to less than 11 the rest of the way.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 24 points and Jeremiah Martin matched him off the bench with a career high as six Nets scored in double figures. Dzanan Musa totaled 17 points and Tyler Johnson had 14. Markelle Fultz and Wes Iwundu each had 18 for the Magic (32-40), but the Nets held them to 38.6% shooting from the field.

With their first-round playoff matchups already determined, the Nets and Magic both rested several key players. Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and Garrett Temple sat out for the Nets. The Magic rested Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross and Michael Carter-Williams.

The Nets most likely will use their game against the Trail Blazers as a tuneup for their first-round playoff matchup with the defending NBA champion Raptors, which will begin either next Monday or Tuesday.

"It’s that ultimate balance of having rhythm and health coincide together. That will be the challenge," Vaughn said. "Hopefully, as we continue to manage injuries and the rest for GT, those guys respond well. We have a practice tomorrow, and hopefully, they respond well again. At the same time, we’ll be smart about our guys having rhythm. We don’t want to go into the playoffs with what could be over a week of time off. We’ll try to use Portland as a gauge to get some rhythm.”

The Nets trailed 17-13 early but four straight three-pointers keyed a 16-0 run that included nine points from Tyler Johnson for a 29-17 lead. When the period ended, the Nets held a 34-22 lead after getting 17 points from Luwawu-Cabarrot.

In the second period, Martin came off the bench to contribute 12 points as the Nets’ lead reached 21 before they settled for a 60-43 halftime advantage. In the first half, the Nets held the Magic to 29.5% shooting.

Late in the third period, the Magic put together a 13-4 run that cut the Nets’ lead to 11, but a pair of threes early in the fourth quarter by Lance Thomas and Musa restored a 17-point Nets lead at 93-76, and they cruised from there to their third straight win.