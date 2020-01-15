TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

76ers coach Brett Brown says LI's Tobias Harris has grown his game since joining team

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, goes up for

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, goes up for a shot against Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

PHILADELPHIA — Although he never has been an All-Star, Dix Hills native Tobias Harris signed a five-year, maximum-salary deal worth $180 million last summer with the 76ers. Some questioned the wisdom of that move, but Harris has averaged 19.3 points, second on the 76ers behind Joel Embiid, and has added 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Asked before Philadelphia faced the Nets Wednesday night if Harris’ growth is where he hoped it would be, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown spoke glowingly about his eight-year veteran forward.

“It is,” Brown said. “What I have said to him, is that ‘I want you to score. I want to grow you as a scorer, like a JJ Redick.’ JJ would come in and find the rim, find the rim, find the rim. And I think that [Harris] has done that. I think he has grown his game where it’s moving out, where I want it to be.

“Three-point potential, he can get into the lane, jump over stronger people. If you take a deeper dive, you’re going to see him in more pick-and-rolls and making passes out of the pick-and-rolls. He’s improving in subtle ways there.”

Equally important, Brown appreciates the mature locker-room presence Harris has provided. “I just love him as a team leader,” Brown said. “He really is invaluable from a human standpoint as much as he is on the court.”

Kyrie's workload monitored

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving played his third game in four nights despite coming off a two-month shoulder injury, but coach Kenny Atkinson said he still is monitoring Irving’s use though he played 32 minutes Tuesday against Utah.

“There was one time last night, he said, ‘Can I go in now?,’” Atkinson recalled. “I’m like, ‘No.’ That’s part of my responsibility as a coach is to make sure that we’re thinking down the line, too, not just in this moment. We’ve got to think big picture. So, we’re having those conversations.”

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets manager Carlos Beltran listens to a question Beltran's future with Mets remains up in the air
Jason Garrett has a decade of experience as Source: Giants interview Jason Garrett for OC job
Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller looks on Miller wants to see more consistency from Knicks
Yankees relief pitcher Stephen Tarpley delivers against the Yankees deal Tarpley to Marlins for third-base prospect
Rangers head coach David Quinn looks on during Quinn focused on Rangers' progress, not trade deadline
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo signals Glauber: Spags doing for Chiefs what he did for 2007 Giants
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search