TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Long Island's Tobias Harris steps up to lead 76ers past Nets 

The former star at Half Hollow Hills West and Long Island Lutheran has 29 points and 16 rebounds in the absence of 76ers star Joel Embiid.

76ers forward Tobias Harris in the first quarter

76ers forward Tobias Harris in the first quarter during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Nets and 76ers on Thursday at Barclays Center. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Print

Tobias Harris delivered when the 76ers needed it most Thursday night.

Harris, who grew up in Dix Hills, scored 29 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and hit all six of his three-point attempts to help lead the Sixers to a 131-115 win over the Nets in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The performance gave Philadelphia a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven. It also ruined a golden opportunity for the Nets as the Philadelphia’s leading scorer, Joel Embiid, sat out the game with a sore knee.

It was exactly the type of postseason performance the 76ers were looking for when they acquired Harris in a trade with the Clippers in early February.  Harris, along with most of his teammates, struggled in Philadelphia’s Game 1 loss. He looked slightly better in Game 2, scoring 12 points in the Sixers' 51-point third quarter.

Thursday night, however, the former standout at Half Hollow Hills West and Long Island Lutheran demonstrated why coach Brett Brown calls him the quiet assassin, shooting 11-for-18 overall.

Brown was asked before the game if he thought that Harris had to learn to handle playoff pressure, given that he had played in only one postseason series in his previous seven seasons.

“I don’t see the stage, the environment of the NBA playoffs, being the thing that separates his performance,'' Brown said. "I don’t see that in him. I think that for everybody that’s interviewed Tobias, you’re dealing with class. He’s an elite human being, and he’s smart.

“When you have Joel and you have Jimmy [Butler] and you have JJ [Redick] and you have Ben [Simmons], there are mouths to feed, so to speak. Because he is invariably selfless, at times, his mindset to just put his thumbprint all over a game and grab it is challenged because he’s been with me for whatever it is – a month and a half – and they’ve played I think 11 games together now as a starting group. Think of that. And so I think it’s that more than the NBA playoff-type of pressure reason. I don’t see that.”

Newsday

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nets forward Joe Harris (12) along with Nets Nets struggle on defense, drop Game 3 to 76ers
Mike Ford of the Yankees bats during the Mike Ford finally gets to make MLB debut with Yankees
Luke Voit #45 of the New York Yankees Yankees held to four hits in loss to Royals
Carolina Hurricanes' Warren Foegele (13) celebrates his goal Teravainen, Hurricanes beat Capitals to even series
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks Embiid sits Game 3, says he apologized to Nets' Allen
Mike Anderson reacts during the second half of Sources: Mike Anderson front-runner to land SJU job