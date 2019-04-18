Tobias Harris delivered when the 76ers needed it most Thursday night.

Harris, who grew up in Dix Hills, scored 29 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and hit all six of his three-point attempts to help lead the Sixers to a 131-115 win over the Nets in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The performance gave Philadelphia a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven. It also ruined a golden opportunity for the Nets as the Philadelphia’s leading scorer, Joel Embiid, sat out the game with a sore knee.

It was exactly the type of postseason performance the 76ers were looking for when they acquired Harris in a trade with the Clippers in early February. Harris, along with most of his teammates, struggled in Philadelphia’s Game 1 loss. He looked slightly better in Game 2, scoring 12 points in the Sixers' 51-point third quarter.

Thursday night, however, the former standout at Half Hollow Hills West and Long Island Lutheran demonstrated why coach Brett Brown calls him the quiet assassin, shooting 11-for-18 overall.

Brown was asked before the game if he thought that Harris had to learn to handle playoff pressure, given that he had played in only one postseason series in his previous seven seasons.

“I don’t see the stage, the environment of the NBA playoffs, being the thing that separates his performance,'' Brown said. "I don’t see that in him. I think that for everybody that’s interviewed Tobias, you’re dealing with class. He’s an elite human being, and he’s smart.

“When you have Joel and you have Jimmy [Butler] and you have JJ [Redick] and you have Ben [Simmons], there are mouths to feed, so to speak. Because he is invariably selfless, at times, his mindset to just put his thumbprint all over a game and grab it is challenged because he’s been with me for whatever it is – a month and a half – and they’ve played I think 11 games together now as a starting group. Think of that. And so I think it’s that more than the NBA playoff-type of pressure reason. I don’t see that.”