Since arriving at Disney World in Orlando in early July, the shorthanded Nets proved their resiliency and toughness with a 5-3 performance in the seeding games. But the loss of Joe Harris, who left for personal reasons, was one blow too many for the Nets to absorb as they saw the air begin to leak out of their “bubble” in a 117-92 Game 3 loss to the defending NBA champion Raptors on Friday afternoon.

The Nets managed to get within 12 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors put together a 23-6 run to eliminate whatever doubt remained and take a 110-81 lead on consecutive three-pointers by Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry before coach Nick Nurse replaced his starters with 5:23 left. The Nets trail the first-round playoff series, 3-0, and will be facing elimination in Game 4 on Sunday evening.

Tyler Johnson responded to an expanded role by leading the Nets with 23 points, Caris LeVert added 15, and Chris Chiozza had 14 points. Center Jarrett Allen had 17 rebounds, but he scored only four points while failing to record a field-goal attempt. The Nets shot only 33.3% from the field (30 of 90).

Pascal Siakam paced the Raptors with 26 points, Van Vleet scored 22, including a 6-for-10 performance from three-point range, Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Lowry had a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Raptors hit 47.4% from three-point range (18 of 38).

With Harris having left the NBA campus following Game 2 to attend to an undisclosed family matter, coach Jacque Vaughn started Johnson in his place, turning the Nets’ offense into a three-guard lineup. “We’re missing a key cog in Joe not being here today, but we’ll provide some support from some guys off the bench and then rely on Caris and Jarrett to carry us,” Vaughn said. “We don’t have the luxury to have unlimited amount of players on the side. Tyler will start today, but there will be an infusion of different lineups out there just because of sheer . . . have to.”

Not surprisingly, the Nets’ lack of firepower without the long-range shooting and driving of Harris was evident early as the Raptors jumped out to a 16-5 lead. In the second period, the Raptors put together an 11-0 surge to push their lead to 35-19, and after the Nets cut their deficit to nine points, the Raptors responded with a 13-5 run to build a 17-point lead at 51-34. Just before the halftime buzzer, VanVleet hit about a 60-foot heave to give the Raptors a 57-42 lead.

At that point, the Raptors had hit 10 of 21 three-pointers compared to the Nets’ 8-for-27 effort from distance. LeVert had 15 points, but Allen, who was counted on to produce offensively, had no shot attempts and zero points.

Johnson had 15 points in the third quarter for the Nets, but their deficit never dropped below nine points because the Raptors repeatedly hit from three-point range to blunt every Nets surge. When Ibaka netted a tip-in at the buzzer, the Raptors took an 84-68 lead to the final quarter with the Nets looking as if they were out of ammunition.