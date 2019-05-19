Assistant Nets general manager Trajan Langdon became the latest member of the organization to parlay his role in their successful rebuild into a larger job elsewhere. According to news reports confirmed to Newsday by an NBA source, Langdon has been hired as general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Langdon’s name has circulated in speculation about numerous front-office openings with other organizations, most notably the Washington Wizards, but he was hired by new Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. The two previously worked together when Griffin was running the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Nets, Langdon served as a valuable assistant to general manager Sean Marks and played a key role in the scouting that produced first-round picks Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Dzanan Musa in the first three drafts under Marks, who previously had worked with Langdon with the San Antonio Spurs, where he was in the scouting department.

No doubt, Langdon’s hiring will prompt speculation about whether the Nets might become one of the bidders for Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis, who requested a trade last season. Langdon is stepping into a great situation with the Pelicans, who recently won the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery and the opportunity to take Duke freshman star Zion Williamson.

The possibility of playing with Williamson might change Davis’ mind about a trade, but if he is determined to leave, the Pelicans will get a boatload of talent in return.

Langdon’s credentials also include his designation as G League executive of the year for his work running the Long Island Nets, who won the Eastern Conference title before losing in the finals. Langdon becomes the third member of the Nets front office or coaching staff to be recruited for more prominent jobs by other teams.

Assistant coach Chris Fleming recently was hired by the Chicago Bulls to serve as assistant head coach, and Long Island Nets head coach Will Weaver left to take over the Sydney Kings in Australia.