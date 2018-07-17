Will Weaver was named head coach of the Long Island Nets on Tuesday, the team announced.

Weaver, native of Austin, Texas, spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets as special assistant to head coach Kenny Atkinson. Weaver becomes the second head coach in Long Island Nets history. The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, started play in 2016 and Ronald Nored was the team’s head coach for their first two seasons. Nored took a job as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Will as the new head coach of the Long Island Nets,” general manager Trajan Langdon said in a statement. “Will’s experience working under Kenny Atkinson on Brooklyn’s coaching staff has given him a strong foundation to lead Long Island, and we are confident that his vision and focus on player development are the right fit for the team and its young talent.”

Weaver spent three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Nets organization. Weaver was a special assistant to head coach Brett Brown after being promoted from video coordinator and basketball operations assistant. He is also an assistant coach with the Australian national team, a position he has held since 2014, and coached in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“I am honored to be named head coach of the Long Island Nets,” Weaver said in a statement. “Leading the team is a privilege, and I would like to thank Nets management and Brooklyn’s coaching staff for the incredible opportunity. I am excited to continue to help the Nets organization develop players in this new role and look forward to coaching a promising group on Long Island.”