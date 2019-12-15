After twenty-five games, Wilson Chandler finally got to put on a Nets jersey and join his team in the locker room.

Chandler, who was suspended for the first 25 games after testing positive for a banned growth hormone, had to leave Barclays Center two hours before Sunday’s tipoff against the 76ers to comply with the punishment. He watched the majority of his games either at home or in a private room at Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in Manhattan.

He said before the Philadelphia game that as nice as Jay-Z’s club is, he was much happier to be back with his team. He likened the feeling he had before the game to the feeling he had before playing his first NBA game 15 years ago as a rookie with the Knicks.

“It’s just excitement,” Chandler, 32, said. “Having to watch those games, being away from the team, I was just hoping I could be out there and help at some point.”

Chandler was the fifth free agent to sign with the Nets this summer, after Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan and Garrett Temple. In late August, Chandler got word that he had been suspended after taking Ipamorelin, a substance he said that he wasn’t aware was on the NBA’s banned list.

Chandler scored his first point as a Net late in the first quarter when he came off a DeAndre Jordan screen and pulled up at the foul line. He finished with xx points in xx minutes.

“I’m just thrilled for him,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “Any of us in our lives, we go through a tough time. He owned up to a mistake and knew this day was gonna come. It’s gonna help the Nets, help him.”