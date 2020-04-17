TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
42° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

NBA players to take 25% pay cut due to coronavirus pandemic

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pauses while speaking at

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pauses while speaking at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

NBA players will see 25% of their paychecks taken out starting May 15, the first direct hit to their salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was finalized Friday in a board of governors meeting and was done in concert with the National Basketball Players Association. Players will be paid in full on May 1. The cutback in salary has been expected for some time in response to the NBA’s shutdown that started March 11, and has no end in sight. The regular season would have ended Wednesday, and 259 games have yet to be played — but none have been officially called off yet. “Through this agreement, and in order to provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule, partial reductions of 25% will begin with the players’ twice-a-month payment due on May 15,” the NBA said in a news release.

The NBA playoffs would have started Saturday. If none of the 259 outstanding regular-season games are played, the league’s players would lose about $800 million in gross salary. Taking 25% out of checks on May 15 — and, presumably, checks on June 1 and June 15 should play not resume by then — would amount to players across the league missing $40 million in each pay period. The reduction in pay is in anticipation of what the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players describes as a “Force Majeure Event” — the legal term for unforeseeable circumstances, such as an epidemic or pandemic. Per the CBA, players could lose 1.08% of their annual salary for each game that is canceled. By taking some money out now, the hit the players take later if games are canceled would be lessened.

Friday evening in the introduction of his virtual meeting with the board of governors, Silver said, "We also gave a report to our board, Rick Buchanan, our general counsel, on the method that we’ve agreed upon with our Players Association for reducing their compensation pursuant to the force majeure clause in our Collective Bargaining Agreement. The agreement, which has already been reported, is that beginning on May 15th, we’ll begin reducing 25% of their compensation. Just as a reminder, that’s a formula under our Collective Bargaining Agreement that long ago had been negotiated to deal with crisis situations like this, including pandemics."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is scheduled to address reporters later Friday.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the Oregon Ducks is Liberty select Sabrina Ionescu with No. 1 pick in WNBA draft
In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, NBA NBA still in stall over season's fate amid pandemic
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the 'Old-school' NFL Draft is right up Gettleman's alley
Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. could be the Consensus seems to be for Jets to take an OT first, WR later
This 1980 Stanley Cup ring belongs to Steve Tim Ryan, Steve Albert called Isles games in first Cup season
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the Gettleman: Giants open to trade offers for No. 4 pick
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search