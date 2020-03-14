Pistons' Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

A third NBA player has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, and this one provides another link to the Knicks.

Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood was named by The Athletic and the Detroit Pistons then issued a statement confirming that one of their players had tested positive for the virus without naming Wood. Wood joins Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as players who have been revealed to have tested positive.

“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19,” the team said in the statement. “A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

Wood played against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 7, and then played against the Knicks on Sunday, March 8. The Knicks also faced Gobert and the Jazz on Wednesday, March 4.

The Knicks have refused to comment on whether their players have been tested or if they will be tested while asymptomatic - although Mitchell and Wood are reported to have shown no symptoms before testing positive.

While none of the Knicks are believed to have shown signs yet, that provides no assurance. The team has not revealed if players are remaining home in New York, following the recommendations of the NBA.

A complication is that while the Utah Jazz obtained tests for 59 members of the organization and traveling staff, including media, when Gobert was found to have tested positive, all tests taken before leaving Oklahoma City where they were scheduled to play that night, testing has been hard to come by in New York.