SportsBasketball

Pistons honor late Hofstra player Zeke Upshaw

Playing for Detroit’s G League team, Upshaw died on Monday after collapsing during a game on Saturday.

Hofstra University No. 3 Zeke Upshaw surveys the

Hofstra University No. 3 Zeke Upshaw surveys the court during the first half of an NCAA Division I men's basketball game versus UNC Wilmington at Mack Sports Complex Feb 8, 2014.  Photo Credit: James Escher

By The Associated Press
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons made an honorary call-up Thursday of G-League guard Zeke Upshaw, who died on Monday.

“As we look to memorialize Zeke’s basketball career and continue to support his family during this tragically difficult time, executing an honorary callup recognizes his standing as a member of the Pistons family,” general manager Jeff Bower said.

Upshaw was playing for the Grand Rapids Drive, Detroit’s G-League affiliate, when he collapsed late in Saturday’s game against the Long Island Nets.

He died two days later of what the Kent County Medical Examiner determined to be heart disease.

The 26-year-old was playing in his second season for Grand Rapids, averaging 7.6 points in 75 games. He played at Illinois State and Hofstra, and after going undrafted, he played in Slovenia and Luxembourg.

