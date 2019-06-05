OAKLAND — In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Raptors resorted to a box-and-one gimmick defense in an effort to contain Warriors star Stephen Curry, and though it worked briefly, it led to a loss that evened the series.

But with the Warriors playing severely short-handed in Game 3 because of injuries, the Raptors allowed Curry to run wild for 47 points while pretty much boxing out the rest of the Warriors on their way to a 123-109 victory Wednesday night at Oracle Arena to take a 2-1 series lead and regain home-court advantage.

Curry’s other “Splash Brother,” Klay Thompson, was sidelined by a left hamstring strain that put him on the injured list with teammates Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney. Lacking so much firepower, Curry did all the heavy lifting, scoring his points on 14-for-31 shooting and adding eight rebounds and seven assists. But only two other Warriors scored in double figures.

By contrast, six Raptors were in double figures led by Kawhi Leonard with 30 points, Kyle Lowry with 23, including 5-for-9 shooting from three-point range, and Danny Green with 18, including a 6-for-10 effort from three. The Raptors converted 17 of 38 threes (44.7 percent) and led by as much as 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thompson was “making a very strong case” before the game to remain in the lineup with his left hamstring strain, but he added that the training staff would make the decision, saying, “If there’s risk, we will not play him.”

When the decision was made to scratch Thompson from the lineup, it ended his franchise record streak of playing in 120 straight playoff games, and it insured the Warriors would use their 10 the different starting lineup in 21 playoff games, which is a playoff record since the NBA began tracking lineups in 1971.

Despite the roster upheaval, Kerr said he liked the Warriors’ position because they split the first two games in Toronto. “I know we’re short-handed, but I feel like there’s no reason why we can’t go out there and win the game tonight,” Kerr said. “Game threes are always key because there’s a pretty big swing in momentum. I just believe in our guys, and I believe in their championship identity and DNA.”

Raptors coach Nick Nurse brushed aside the talk of all the Warriors’ injuries and narrowed his team’s focus to defense. “I think we’re at the point of this series where we’ve got to get out and guard these dudes whoever is out there,” Nurse said. “We’ve got to do a better job of that if we want to win.”

When the game began, it was obvious Curry had to carry the offensive load for the Warriors. They trailed by as many as 12 points in the opening period before cutting the deficit to 36-29 as Curry scored 17 points in the quarter and took half of the Warriors’ 22 field goal attempts.

But if the Warriors missed Thompson on the offensive end, his absence was even more noticeable on defense as the Raptors shot 48.8 percent in the opening half. A 19-8 Raptors run expanded their lead to 52-38 midway through the second period.

The Warriors went scoreless for a span of 4:23, but Curry scored eight straight Warriors points as they trimmed their halftime deficit to 60-52.

In the third quarter, Curry continued to bomb away, scoring 15 points in the period to reach the 40 mark, and the Warriors pulled within seven points at one stage. But the Raptors responded with a surge that included back-to-back threes by Long Island’s Green to build their lead to a high of 16 points before settling for a 96-83 margin heading to the fourth quarter.