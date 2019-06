OAKLAND, Calif. — The cavalry arrived for the hobbled Warriors when Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney both came off the injury list to make major contributions in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at Oracle Arena. But it wasn’t enough to save their hopes for a third straight title, which are on life support after the Raptors pulled off a 105-92 victory to take a 3-1 series lead before heading home to Toronto looking to clinch their first NBA title in Game 5 on Monday night.

Kawhi Leonard turned in yet another superstar performance in these playoffs with 36 points and 12 rebounds, and he got an unexpected 20-point assist by Serge Ibaka off the bench. The Raptors played a great defensive game, holding the Warriors to just 46 points in each half, and they handled everything the Warriors threw at them, including an inadvertent elbow by Shaun Livingston that hit Raptors guard Fred VanVleet in the face and knocked him out of the game with 9:35 left to play. He suffered a wound that required seven stitches.

Immediately after the injury, a three-point play by Ibaka and a three-pointer by Leonard gave the Raptors their biggest lead at 88-72 with 8:44 left. The Warriors responded with an 11-5 surge to cut their deficit to 10 points. At the 2:56 mark, Steph Curry hit a three to pull the Warriors within eight at 97-89, but that was as close as they got.

Thompson led the Warriors with 28 points, Curry added 27 and Looney scored 10 off the bench with six rebounds. But Golden State made only 8-for-27 three-point attempts (29.6 percent), including a 2-for-9 effort by Curry, and they committed 19 turnovers. Unless the Warriors can win Game 5, they played their last game ever at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors announced Thursday that Thompson would return after missing Game 3 with tightness in his left hamstring. But news on the injury front got even better before the game when Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Looney would play. Looney suffered a fractured collarbone in Game 3 and was considered out for the series. His return left only Kevin Durant (calf) on the injured list.

“There’s no long-term risk involved with him playing,” Kerr said of Looney. “He’s dying to play, so we’ll give him a shot and see what he’s got.”

Asked for an update on Durant’s status, Kerr said, “We’re hoping he can play Game 5 or 6.”

The return of Thompson and Looney was a major upgrade for the Warriors’ defense, and it showed in the first period. Looney came off the bench to chip in six points as the Warriors took a 25-17 first-quarter lead. Leonard had 14 of the Raptors’ 17 points, shooting 5-for-8. The rest of the team shot 1-for-13, underlining the impact Thompson and Looney had on defense.

The Warriors maintained control throughout the second quarter, but when they got to halftime, their lead was a mere four points at 46-42 despite holding the Raptors to 34.1 percent shooting, including 2-for-17 from three-point range. The problem for the Warriors was 2-for-13 three-point shooting coupled with poor ballhandling leading to 10 first-half turnovers. The turnovers resulted in only three Raptors points, but the effect was too many empty possessions on offense.

When Toronto opened the third quarter with back-to-back threes by Leonard, the team suddenly found itself with a 48-46 lead, and it was a new ballgame. The teams traded the lead seven more times in the period, but that’s when the Raptors turned up the defensive pressure. They finished the quarter on a 20-6 run, including 11 points by Leonard, to take a 79-67 lead to the final period after holding the Warriors to just 21 third-quarter points.