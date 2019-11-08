TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketball

Rick Pitino to coach Greek national basketball team

in this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, file photo

in this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, file photo Former Panathinaikos coach Rick Pitino looks on during a Euroleague basketball match, between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in Piraeus near Athens. Greece's Basketball Federation says U.S. coaching great Rick Pitino has agreed to coach the national team and lead its effort to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Pitino would be officially presented Monday, when details of his agreement would be announced. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

ATHENS, Greece - Rick Pitino has agreed to coach the Greek national basketball team and lead the country's effort to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Greek basketball federation said Friday that Pitino will be officially presented on Monday, when details of his agreement will be announced.

"Really honored to be coaching the Greek National team," Pitino wrote on Twitter. "Have a lot of work and preparation ahead but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

The 67-year-old American coached Greek club Panathinaikos last season and guided the team to victory in the country's cup competition before returning to the United States. He remains popular among Greek fans despite his outspoken criticism of smoking and rowdy behavior by spectators at games.

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo both play for Greece and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Greeks narrowly missed out on reaching the quarterfinals at the World Cup in China in September.

Pitino spent much of his career jumping between the college ranks and the NBA, coaching the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks as well as Kentucky and Louisville.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Steven Matz bowls at his TRU32 Why Matz is excited to play for new Mets manager Beltran
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants at Saquon says his dad, a Jets fan, will wear Namath jersey
Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts during a preseason game Jets' Darryl Roberts injures calf at practice
Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Jets runs with Le'Veon Bell says he 'definitely' will play Sunday
Matt Duchene #95 of the Nashville Predators and Lindgren returns to Rangers lineup as Skjei sits out
Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, blocks Lundqvist makes 45 saves in Rangers' win over Hurricanes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search