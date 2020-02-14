CHICAGO — It was a chaotic scene at Wintrust Arena just off the lake in Chicago with huge crowds of media from all over the world crowding around podiums and shouting questions during the interview segment of the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday morning. But for RJ Barrett, it was a chance to exhale.

Barrett has endured a different kind of chaos in his rookie season. He has lost more games already at the All-Star Break than he had in his high school and college careers combined. He was injured and forced to the sidelines for the first time in his life. And amidst the Knicks' struggles on the court, he’d already had a coach dismissed and a team president removed.

“It’s great to have a weekend like this, especially with the guys that are here,” Barrett said. “All your hard work is really being noticed and it’s paying off a little bit. It’s great for us. Also, you get a break. Like anything, you need a break sometimes. You come back next week and go at it again."

This was a time to put aside the Knicks' 17-38 record and connect with old friends and fellow Canadians who he will be playing with in the Olympics. But most of the focus was on his teammate at Duke, Zion Williamson, who has finally made his NBA debut after sitting out much of the season while rehabilitating a knee injury. In 10 games, Williamson has shown that at this level he is much the same as he has been at every other level - a dominant force with such an unusual skill set that teams have yet to find a way to stop it.

With the spectre of Michael Jordan still hanging over basketball here in Chicago, Williamson is the first player since Jordan to record eight 20-point scoring games in his first 10 career games. He is the first player since Shaquille O’Neal with at least 200 points and at least 75 rebounds in his first 10 games.

Barrett, a college teammate of Williamson's at Duke, said as a member of the World Team he’d love to guard Williamson.

“Hell yeah,” Barrett said. “I feel like I know better than anybody how to guard him.”

When this was relayed to Williamson he smiled and said, “I’m taking RJ straight to the post.”

Barrett agreed with this sentiment when pressed on how to stop Williamson. “I’ll give you a secret - he’s going to do what he’s going to do and you can’t stop it.

“[Since his debut], nothing different. He’s been doing that. I feel like with him he’s a player that we haven’t really seen before, so how do you guard him? He’s such a great talent. He’s such a great kid. He works so hard at his craft.”

Barrett, selected third overall by the Knicks, two spots behind Williamson, the top overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans, has not had the sort of season that has gotten noticed like Williamson’s beginnings have. He is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds, but shooting just 38.8 percent from the floor. Still, he considers himself among the elite rookies.

When asked who he thought is the rookie of the year to this point, he said, "A lot of people deserve it. A lot of people work hard for it. I don’t know. It’s kind of hard not to vote for myself.

“I feel like a lot of guys are playing really good. There’s a lot of good rookies out there. Ja [Morant’s] been doing his thing all year. Kendrick [Nunn]. Zion’s back now. Guys are playing really well. I’m never going to stop believing in myself.”

Barrett was happy to be a part of this, a celebration instead of the steady diet of losing the Knicks have done this season. But he also wasn’t sticking around for long. With the temperature hovering just above zero Friday, he had other plans.

“I’m gone tomorrow,” he said. “I need to go get some sun. I’ll be in sunny Florida, baby.”