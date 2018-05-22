TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4: Rockets vs. Warriors

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, greets
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, greets boxer Anthony Joshua before Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni yells during
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni yells during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, warms
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, warms up with assistant coach Bruce Fraser before Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) yells
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) yells behind Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks over Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, is
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets third baseman Jose Reyes looks on after Reyes’ error undermines Wheeler in Mets’ loss
Devin Mesoraco of the Mets looks on from Mesoraco making an impact so far with Mets
The Mets' Jose Bautista stretches while on deck Mets sign Jose Bautista
Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki is congratulated after scoring Plawecki, Robles to start rehab with Las Vegas
The Jets traded quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Jets trade Hackenberg to Raiders
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird bats during a Bird closer to return, but Boone sees role for Austin