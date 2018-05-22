The Golden State Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, right, greets boxer Anthony Joshua before Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni yells during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, warms up with assistant coach Bruce Fraser before Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) yells behind Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks over Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.