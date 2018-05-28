Western Conference finals Game 7: Rockets vs. Warriors

The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference finals on Monday at Toyota Center in Houston.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) scores past Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates a play with teammate Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.

A Houston Rockets fan wears a costume beard arrives before Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, as he tries to score past forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.