Western Conference finals Game 6: Rockets vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday at Oracle Arena. The Rockets lead the series, 3-2.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after fouling Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, left, tries to
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, left, tries to control the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, and guard Klay Thompson, rear, during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (4) during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, shoots
Photo Credit: AP/John G. Mabanglo

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, shoots against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and center Clint Capela during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts during
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson during the second half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets in Oakland on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets in Oakland on Saturday.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) shoots against
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Musician Pharrell Williams, left, watches from court side
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Musician Pharrell Williams, left, watches from court side during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (4) during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives past
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) shoots against
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, drives past
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts
Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland on Saturday.

