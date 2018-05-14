Scenes from the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives around Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green (14) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after he was injured during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a call during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) is pressured by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.

A fan holds a sign in support of Houston Rockets guard James Harden before Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.

Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) is stopped by Golden State Warriors defenders Klay Thompson (11) and Draymond Green (23) as he drives to the basket during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston.