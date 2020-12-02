TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Russell Westbrook traded from Rockets to Wizards for John Wall and first-round pick, AP sources say

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook reacts after a dunk,

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook reacts after a dunk, next to Timberwolves center Naz Reid during the second half of an NBA game on March 10 in Houston. Credit: AP/Michael Wyke

By The Associated Press
Print

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round draft pick, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, hadn’t been announced.

The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City or Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019.

The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece they needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95. But instead were eliminated from the playoffs by the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, has spent his entire career in Washington. He's a five-time All-Star.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Gary Sanchez of the Yankees reacts at first Yankees offer Sanchez a contract for 2021 season
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers against the LI's Matz returning to Mets for 2021 season
BYU's Caleb Lohner, right, strips the ball from St. John's can't make shots in loss to BYU
Austin Rivers looks back before the Rockets-Lakers game Rivers embracing opportunity to play for Knicks
Elfrid Payton of the Knicks goes to the Payton not dwelling on his situation with Knicks
Seahawks ead coach Pete Carroll against the Eagles Carroll: NFC East champ won't be a pushover 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search