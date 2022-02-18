TODAY'S PAPER
Spurs' Manu Ginobili heads Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

FILE - Seattle Storm's Swin Cash signals a 3-point shot by a teammate against the Atlanta Dream as fans celebrate behind during the second half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals Sept. 14, 2010, in Seattle. Cash is among this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND - (AP) -- Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ginobili was one of 11 finalists announced at a press conference Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events.

Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews.

The finalists will be voted on by a panel to determine this year's class of inductees.

The 44-year-old Ginobili retired from the league following the 2017-18 season. Along with fellow Hall of Fame forward Tim Duncan and guard Tony Parker, the Argentine forward was a key member of the Spurs teams that won titles in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2014.

He also helped Argentina win an Olympic gold medal in 2004.

The Hall of Fame also announced New York Knicks Hall of Famer Walt Frazier, writer Mechelle Voepel and NBC executive Dick Ebersol are the 2022 Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients.

The Hall of Fame's class of 2022 will be announced at the men's Final Four on April 2 in New Orleans. The enshrinement is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

By The Associated Press

