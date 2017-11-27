TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 49° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 49° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketball

Steve Jones, former Portland Trail Blazers player dies at 75

Steve Jones, left, Bill Walton, Kobe Bryant and

Steve Jones, left, Bill Walton, Kobe Bryant and Mike Tirico on April 2, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo Credit: NBAE /Getty Images / Noah Graham

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve “Snapper” Jones, the former ABA and NBA player who had a long career in broadcasting, died Saturday after a lengthy illness. He was 75.

The Portland Trail Blazers said family members and friends confirmed that Jones died in Houston.

Jones was a three-time All-Star in eight ABA seasons, averaging 16.0 points in 640 regular-season games for Oakland, New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas, Carolina, Denver and St. Louis. He finished his career with Portland in 1975-76, averaging 6.5 points in 64 games in his lone NBA season.

“Steve was as positive and good-natured a broadcasting partner as I could have had,” Blazers broadcast partner Bill Schonely said. “He loved to call me ‘Pops’ as a nickname, and we worked very well together on Trail Blazers games during some of the early years of the franchise. He was a terrific guy.”

Born in Alexandria, Louisiana, but raised in Portland, Jones was a standout at Franklin High School, leading his squad to an Oregon state championship in 1959. He went on to star at Oregon.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers confronts Jamal Adams explains why he shoved Cam Newton
Giants tight end Evan Engram reacts against the Engram provides glimmer of hope for Giants’ future
Craig Carton speaks during WFAN's 30th anniversary celebration live Former WFAN host Craig Carton launches podcast
Head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York It’s official — Giants eliminated from playoff contention
Josh McCown of the Jets looks on from the sidelines Glauber: Why does this keep happening to Jets?
Wesley Johnson of the Jets can't come up Jets’ fortunes turn on McCown’s late fumble