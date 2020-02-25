Sue Bird is staying with the Seattle Storm.

The Storm announced on Tuesday that they had re-signed Bird, their longtime point guard who has been part of the franchise’s three WNBA titles. Terms of the deal were not announced.

“It’s no secret how I feel about the city of Seattle and the Storm franchise,” Bird said in a statement on the team’s website. “I’m a lifer and to be able to re-sign is extremely exciting. I’m looking forward to getting back on the court with my teammates, and playing in front of our amazing fans.”

Bird, a Syosset native, has spent her entire 18-year career with the Storm. The 11-time All-Star missed all of last season while recovering from knee surgery after helping the Storm win the WNBA title in September 2018. Bird had surgery to remove a loose body in her left knee last May.

Bird was an unrestricted free agent, but was expected to return to the Storm. The Storm will also welcome back 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart this season, which begins in May. Stewart also missed all of last season as she recovered from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Bird, who is the WNBA’s career leader in games played, assists and minutes, has been playing with the U.S. national team in preparation for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Bird has earned four Olympic gold medals.