Dix Hills' Terry Harris, brother of Tobias Harris, agrees to deal with 76ers

North Carolina A&T Aggies forward Terry Harris shoots

North Carolina A&T Aggies forward Terry Harris shoots a free throw during the first half of a game at Hofstra on Nov. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Newsday Staff
Print

Terry Harris, the younger brother of current NBA player Tobias Harris, will play with the 76ers in summer league.

Harris, a Dix Hills native, confirmed on social media that he has agreed to a free-agent contract with the 76ers. He was not selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

After starring at Half Hollow Hills West and being named All-Long Island as a junior and senior, Harris played two seasons at Houston Baptist, one season at Eastern Michigan, and spent his senior season at North Carolina A&T. Harris, a 6-6 guard/forward, appeared in 32 games, including 26 starts for North Carolina AT&T last season, averaging 8.1 points per game. He shot 41 percent from the three-point line for North Carolina AT&T.

Among his pre-draft workouts, Harris worked out for the Nets.

Tobias Harris was traded from the Clippers to the 76ers in February and averaged 18.2 points per game in 27 starts for Philadelphia. He is a free agent.

