Basketball

The Latest: Tony Parker leaving San Antonio for Charlotte

In this Jan. 24 file photo, San Antonio

In this Jan. 24 file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forward Myke Henry and guard Ben McLemore during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Memphis, Tenn. Photo Credit: AP / Brandon Dill

By The Associated Press
Tony Parker’s time in San Antonio is over, after 17 seasons and four NBA championships.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Parker has agreed to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been signed.

Parker lost his starting role with the Spurs last season. The move to Charlotte reunites him with former Spurs assistant James Borrego, who became the head coach in Charlotte earlier this offseason.

Parker averaged career-lows of 7.7 points and 19.5 minutes last season. The six-time All-Star is the No. 4 all-time scorer in Spurs history and the franchise’s career assists leader.

He was part of 137 playoff wins with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the second most by any coach and player in NBA history. Popovich and Spurs legend Tim Duncan combined for 157 playoff wins. Parker has also appeared in 17 consecutive postseasons; only Karl Malone and John Stockton’s run of 19 straight playoff trips are longer.

