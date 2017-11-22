TODAY'S PAPER
Russell Westbrook’s 34 points lead Thunder past Warriors

At one point in the third quarter, Westbrook and Kevin Durant went forehead to forehead and were called for double technicals.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Warriors guard Stephen

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Warriors guard Stephen Curry react after Curry was called for a foul on Westbrook during a game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 34 points and added 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder roll past the Golden State Warriors, 108-91 on Wednesday night.

It was Oklahoma City’s first win over the Warriors since Kevin Durant left the Thunder to join the Warriors after the 2015-16 season. Golden State won all four meetings last season by an average of nearly 20 points.

Westbrook said it was just another game in the buildup, but he didn’t play like it. At one point in the third quarter, Westbrook and Durant went forehead to forehead and were called for double technicals.

Westbrook’s new All-Star teammates came through. Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points and Paul George added 20.

The crowd booed Durant nearly every time he touched the ball. He finished with 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Stephen Curry scored 24 points for the Warriors, who produced their lowest point total of the season.

The Thunder led 65-48 at halftime as Westbrook filled the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Anthony had 16 points and George had 14 at the break.

Oklahoma City held the Warriors to 42 percent shooting in the first half and forced them into 10 turnovers. The home crowd gave the Thunder a standing ovation as they walked off the floor.

Early in the third quarter, Westbrook had a steal and dunk, then a steal and layup plus a foul that brought the crowd to its feet. He made the free throw to put the Thunder ahead 72-52. Oklahoma City led 94-71 at the end of the third and Warriors coach Steve Kerr pulled his starters with about eight minutes remaining.

___

TIP-INS

Warriors: Klay Thompson scored just nine points. He entered the game averaging 20.1. ... Kerr was called for a technical with 5:59 left in the third quarter. Draymond Green got one with 5:06 left in the third.

Thunder: Westbrook had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in the first quarter. ... C Steven Adams had 14 points and 12 rebounds. ... Forced 22 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Thunder: Host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

