LOS ANGELES — Now that Tim Hardaway Jr. is healthy and back playing, he wants to help the Knicks reach the playoffs. That’s his singular goal, and he won’t be happy if the Knicks fall short.

“We’re trying to make the playoffs, point blank,” Hardaway said following practice Saturday at UCLA. “Myself being in the playoffs the past two seasons I wouldn’t want anything less. Anything less than that to me isn’t a good season. I want to go out there and do whatever I can on my behalf and my part to help the team win.”

Jeff Hornacek also wants the Knicks to make the playoffs, but he is trying to temper expectations.

He continues to say this season is about building, growing and developing. That’s been the organization’s line all season. Hornacek said the players have the higher expectations now. Hardaway, who reached the playoffs the past two years with Atlanta, proved it Saturday.

“I want to make the playoffs,” Hardaway said. “I know my teammates want to make the playoffs. We are developing as a ballclub. We are young. At the same time, we feel even though we’re a young group of guys we still have that heart and that passion to go out there and win ball games and string some ballgames together to get back in that playoff position.

“We’re on the outside looking in. Hopefully we’ll get closer going into the All-Star break.”

The Knicks (21-25) are 2 ½ games out of the East’s last playoff spot. They feel confident that they can make up that ground and even go on a run because Hardaway is back, and they’re off to a decent start in what many considered their toughest stretch of the season.

Their seven-game road trip continues Sunday against the Lakers. The Knicks are 2-1 on this trip.

“I feel like with our group, we have that fire and that desire and in our heart [the goal] is to make the playoffs one hundred percent,” Hardaway said. “If we don’t make the playoffs we’re going to go home in April upset.”

But the Knicks still have some glaring holes and issues. Their defense takes too many possessions off. They have difficulty closing out games, and sometimes starting games. The point guard position continues to be unsettled and a weakness. And their best player, Kristaps Porzingis, has been erratic lately.

But Hardaway has come back strong and shown the Knicks what they missed when he was sidelined six weeks with a stress injury in his lower left leg.

He’s shot 52.6 percent (30-for-57) from the field, and is averaging 22 points in four games since returning. Hardaway scored 31 points, including the game-sealing free throws in the Knicks’ win over the Jazz Friday.

“That’s a credit to him,” Hornacek said. “A lot of times guys struggle when they first come back from the summer or off an injury because they’re not in great shape and that affects your jumping, how you shoot the ball.

“Tim worked extremely hard with the conditioning part of it. When he couldn’t do it on the court he was doing it in the weight room and stuff, he was ready so that’s why he got back quickly.”

Hornacek wouldn’t let himself think where the Knicks would be if Hardaway stayed healthy. They went 8-12 without him. They’re 1-3 with him in his return, but they’re confident they can go back to playing the way they did earlier in the season.

The organization knows it’s important for this young team to play meaningful games late in the season, and for Porzingis to be in a playoff race or chase. But Hornacek stressed that they have to stay focused on improving each game.

“You’re coaching to win, but you’re always looking at and we’re always emphasizing certain things like the rotations, the boxing out, the effort,” Hornacek said. “The emphasis is on doing those fundamental things and that stuff will come.”

What’s the point?

Newly signed Trey Burke finished Friday’s game with rookie Frank Ntilikina struggling to make a positive impact in 4:55 of action. Hornacek didn’t say Burke had supplanted Ntilikina in the rotation, only that he has “another option.”

“The night maybe Frank’s not having a great night or something we have Trey for that opportunity,” Hornacek said. “Same with Jarrett [Jack]. We’ve got three guys that can play that spot. Kind of look how it goes. Nobody is great every single night, that’s why we’re a team. Guys can step it up. [Friday] night Trey was there to do that.”

The Knicks signed Burke last Sunday and waived Ramon Sessions. Burke played well, finishing with seven points and two assists in 15 minutes. The fourth-year guard had five points in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like I did a great job of getting the team in sets, running the show toward the end,” Burke said. “I think I did a great job controlling the tempo. I think I could have been more aggressive. But as far as getting everybody involved I did a good job with that.

“I know I can help this team win. My job is to continue to be ready when my number’s called.”