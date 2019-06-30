Long Island native Tobias Harris has found a long-term NBA home.

The Half Hollow Hills West alumnus will return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a five-year, $180 contract, Newsday has learned. The details were confirmed to Newsday's Greg Logan from his father and agent, Torrell Harris of Unique Sports Management International.

Harris, who turns 27 this month, originally joined the Sixers in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers in January, playing a key part in Philadelphia’s run to the NBA playoffs.

The Sixers are also hoping to keep free agent Jimmy Butler. Butler could re-sign with Philadelphia to stay there, or as the first step in a sign-and-trade with Houston and Miami — the Heat are getting a Sunday meeting with Butler, a sign of the mutual interest there — among the potential suitors in that case.

The Sixers lost guard JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Two people familiar with the situation told the AP the Pelicans and Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

Splitting time between LA and Philly, Harris started 82 games last season, averaging 20 points and 7.9 rebounds with a .487 field goal percentage.

With AP