TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
68° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Tyler Honeycutt found dead after police standoff, ex-coach says

Then-Kings forward Tyler Honeycutt is seen during media

Then-Kings forward Tyler Honeycutt is seen during media day at the Kings practice facility in Sacramento on Oct. 1, 2012. Photo Credit: AP / Rich Pedroncelli

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — A former coach and family friend says onetime Sacramento Kings and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead after a standoff with Los Angeles police.

Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt at Sylmar High School, tells the Los Angeles Times the player’s mother called him early Saturday and said her son took his own life.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it responded Friday afternoon to a report of a man with a gun and during the initial encounter, the suspect fired a shot out of a residence and officers returned fire.

Crisis negotiators were called and a SWAT team finally found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The department, which did not identify the man, says he appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch Matz has another quality start but Mets lose
Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia reacts after getting the The reinvented Sabathia is doing just fine
Nets guard Jeremy Lin reacts after he sinks Marks: Any Nets deal for PG can’t have long-term effect
Storm guard Sue Bird brings the ball up Celebrating Bird’s body of work
Clint Frazier singles against the Mariners during a Yankees recall Clint Frazier, DFA David Hale
Mets relief pitcher Jenrry Mejia leaves the mound Mets’ Jenrry Mejia reinstated by MLB