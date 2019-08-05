TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Vince Carter returning to Hawks for record 22nd NBA season, AP source says

Hawks forward Vince Carter drives to the basket

Hawks forward Vince Carter drives to the basket against Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams during the first half of a game in Orlando on April 5. Photo Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press
Print

ATLANTA — A person familiar with the situation says Vince Carter is returning to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season in the NBA.

The person confirmed that the 42-year-old Carter has agreed to terms with the Hawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Carter will continue to serve as a mentor to some of the NBA's most promising young talent, including first-round picks D'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. He'll also eclipse the record shared with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons in the NBA.

Carter showed last season that he's still got some playing skills, as well. He played 76 games in his first year with the Hawks, including nine starts, while averaging 17.5 minutes and 7.4 points per contest.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up during training Glauber: Darnold feeling hip about new arm strength
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the third DeGrom pitches, hits Mets back to .500
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard catches a pass Don't hit the guy in the yellow jersey, please
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate catches a pass Golden Tate's suspension appeal to be heard Tuesday
Ravens offensive guard Alex Lewis watches from the Jets get lineman Alex Lewis from Ravens
Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez blocks against the Hernandez sends out prayers to adopted home El Paso
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search