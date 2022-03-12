The perception was that this ACC Tournament was going to be another essential part of the Mike Krzyzewski Farewell Tour.

One more championship for the legendary coach to call his own before retiring.

Just one problem: Someone forgot to clue in the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Because when it was over, when the confetti fell from the Barclays Center ceiling, it was Virginia Tech celebrating an 82-67 win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game.

And it was fully earned.

For 40 minutes, Virginia Tech did not take a backward step against the No. 7 team in the nation. Rather, the Hokies took the fight to the Blue Devils and in doing so, won the program’s first conference championship since 1979 when Virginia Tech was a member of the Metro Conference.

As a result, the Hokies earned the ACC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Which prior to this week was not fait accompli. Prior to the start of the conference tournaments, Virginia Tech was viewed as a bubble team.

Not anymore. Not after Hunter Cattoor led players on both teams with 31 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Not after Keve Aluma recorded a double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Not after the Hokies decimated Duke’s defense to the tune of 50% shooting from the field (32-for-64) and 45.5% from 3 (10-for-22). Not after out-rebounding the Blue Devils 37-26. Not after outscoring Duke 40-28 in the second half.

Virginia Tech had not played Duke since Dec. 22, but did not seem especially interested in a feeling out process to start the game. The Hokies led 42-39 at halftime, mostly on the strength on 70% 3-point shooting (7-for-10). Which shouldn’t have been a surprise as Virginia Tech was the fourth best 3-point shooting team in the nation. But what was a surprise was Duke’s inaccuracy from the arc in the first 20 minutes. The Blue Devils, the 29th best 3-point shooting team in the nation, missed 6-of-8 3 point attempts.

Virginia Tech’s 3-point marksmanship did not carry over to the second half, but with Duke center Mike Williams in foul trouble, the Hokies attacked the paint. And it paid dividends. Virginia Tech connected on 15-of-34 attempts from the field and made 7-of-9 free throws, while out-rebounding Duke 23-15.

The Hokies began to pull away and Duke, with its star-laden roster, did not have an answer. The Blue Devils shot 9-for-23 from the field in the second half, including missing 10-of-12 3-point attempts.

For all intents and purposes, Justyn Mutts (four points) started Virginia Tech’s party with his two-handed dunk on Paolo Banchero (20 points) with 2:27 left.