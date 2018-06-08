CLEVELAND — The Golden State Warriors left no doubt that they’re the best team in the NBA, as they finished off the Cavaliers and may have ended LeBron James’ second chapter in Cleveland.

The Warriors completed the sweep, crushing Cleveland, 108-85, in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night to capture their second straight NBA championship and third in four years.

This was the fourth straight time the two have met in the NBA Finals, but this was the least competitive series. The fact that James can’t get by the Warriors, especially since Kevin Durant took his talents to the Bay, has many believing this was his last game with the Cavaliers.

James already left the Cavaliers once, in 2010, when he felt he was overmatched. He returned in 2014 and followed through on his promise to deliver a championship to Cleveland in 2016. But the Cavaliers are overmatched again.

They don’t have the talent, depth or heady players to beat the Warriors, who have built a dynasty. They have lost just one playoff series in four years.

James has been linked to the Lakers, Sixers, Rockets and Spurs if he opts out of his contract. Those rumors will only heat up now that the Cavaliers were disposed of so easily.

James wasn’t as engaged in this game as he was the first three of this series or throughout this postseason when he willed and carried the Cavaliers. It was reminiscent of the 2010 when James looked disinterested when the Cavaliers were eliminated by Boston in Game 6 of the conference semifinals.

He finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, six turnovers and five fouls. James had just one field goal in the second half, and none during the third quarter when the Warriors outscored Cleveland, 25-13.

James exited the game with 4:03 left and received a loud “M-V-P” chant from the Cavaliers’ fans.

Stephen Curry was brilliant after a subpar Game 3. Curry was 7-for-15 on three-pointers and scored 37 points. He was just 3-for-16 overall with 11 points Wednesday. Durant followed his 43-point Game 3 with a triple-double in the clincher. Durant had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and won his second straight Finals MVP award.

The Warriors started the game like a team that wanted to deliver the knockout blow right away.

They jumped out to a 13-3 lead, and were up 34-25 after one quarter. Curry surpassed his point total from all of Game 3 with a 12-point first quarter.

The game slowed down in the second, and the Cavaliers made their climb back into it. They took their first lead, 39-38, on a James’ slam with 7:12 to go. But nothing was easy for the Cavaliers, and they didn’t help themselves. They missed six free throws in the first half, including four in the second quarter.

James talked about having to play a near-perfect game to beat the Warriors, who capitalized on the Cavaliers’ mistakes. They regained their nine-point edge, and went into the locker room up 61-52 after a Curry three-pointer over James with five seconds left. Curry scored 20 in the first half.

The Warriors extended to 67-52 after scoring the first six points of the third quarter, and just kept attacking. The Cavaliers played like a team resigned to its fate.

Klay Thompson, who was scoreless in the first half, hit a wide-open three-pointer to make it 75-58. The Warriors led by 21 after three.

The Warriors have been nearly unbeatable in the playoffs during this remarkable four-year run, but this season hasn’t been as easy as it seems, certainly not by Golden State standards.

They lost as many games (24) as the last two years combined. Curry missed 31 games in the regular season and the first seven of the playoffs. Durant sat out 14 games, Green 12 and Thompson nine. The Warriors ended the season losing 10 of their final 17 games. Two years ago, the lost nine all season.

In the playoffs, they were down 17 and 15 to the Rockets in Games 6 and 7 of the West finals, but their championship mettle won out. Had Chris Paul not missed the final two games with a hamstring injury, it may have been a different ending.

The Warriors also trailed Cleveland by double digits in Games 1 and 3, and again were able to win. They never seem to get rattled. Their rocky regular season — relatively speaking — and everything they’ve experienced throughout this four-year run have prepared them for that.

“I think it’s been our most inconsistent season,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s been our most difficult season. But our guys sense the finish line, and they turned it on right from the beginning of the playoffs defensively.

“The last few years have shown up in terms of our experience in these Finals. I remember our first year in 2015 it just seemed chaotic. It seemed so up and down. Now it seems more businesslike. We seem more poised.”