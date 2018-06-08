TODAY'S PAPER
NBA Finals Game 4: Warriors vs. Cavaliers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 3-0.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes to the basket
Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant goes to the
Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Golden
Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James questions a call during
Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James questions a call during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is defended by
Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith is defended by Golden
Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith is defended by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 4 the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson goes to the basket
Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

