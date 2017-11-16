TODAY'S PAPER
Warriors vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics look to extend their 13-game win streak as they host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at TD Garden.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors takes a shot against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on Nov. 16, 2017 in Boston.

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches from the bench during the first quarter of the Celtics game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Nov. 16, 2017 in Boston.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics defends
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics defends Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at TD Garden on Nov. 16, 2017 in Boston.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics blocks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics blocks a shot from Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at TD Garden on Nov. 16, 2017 in Boston.

