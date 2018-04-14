OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors went big in the lineup and in the first playoff game in defense of their NBA championship went big on the scoreboard.

With veteran 6-6 Andre Iguodala at guard in place of the injured Steph Curry, the Warriors Saturday controlled the ball and the boards and overwhelmed the Spurs, 113-92, in the opener of their Western Conference series. They out-rebounded San Antonio, 51-30.

“They had more grunt,” said Gregg Popovich, the Spurs coach never without candor or sarcasm. “The first quarter we looked like deer in the headlights.”

Danny Green, the Spurs forward from North Babylon, at 6-6 seemed physically ill-equipped to play defense on the 6-10 Kevin Durant, who had 24 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Klay Thompson led Golden State with 27 points.

“Didn’t work very well,” Popovich said. “We’ll have Danny grow four or five inches by Monday [Game 2], tell him to jump higher and move quicker, and we’ll tell Kevin, ‘Don’t be so good.’ ”

Good was a word Green also used to describe Durant, who with 11 points in the first quarter helped recharge a Warriors team that parts of the last month of the regular season was without All-Stars Curry and Thompson.

“He was very good,” Danny Green said. “As far as our start, we seemed a little rushed.”

Rudy Gay scored 15 for the Spurs, who shot a tepid 40 percent, compared to the Warriors’ 54 percent.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We finally got back to defending the way we have, the way this team has for many years, even before I got here,” said Steve Kerr, in his fourth season as Warriors coach.

“You know they were one of the top five defensive teams in the league. So you have to be able to count on that foundation, and I thought our defense was great and set the tempo.

On his decision to start Iguodala, who normally plays forward, Kerr said, “I just wanted to put our best defensive lineup on the floor from the beginning I think the whole point of these games early in the series is to establish our defense. I think you guys know, over the last month or so our defense has been subpar. You can’t win in this league in the playoffs unless you defend.”

Asked if this were a statement game, Iguodala, who scored four points with seven rebounds, said, “Well, we’re in the playoffs. Every game is. You have to be focused. I think we’ve got a lot of experience in the playoffs.”

Said Durant, “We think that Andre being in the starting lineup, being able to switch so many things also helped. We’ve kind of gotten away from it this season a little bit, but to get back to it tonight made a big difference. We focused on trying to win every position on the defensive side.”