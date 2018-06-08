CLEVELAND — The Warriors are on the verge of sweeping the Cavaliers out of the NBA Finals and winning their third title in four years — all against Cleveland. But it hasn’t been as easy as it seems, certainly not by Golden State standards.

They lost as many games this season as the last two years combined. They lost their stars to injuries for long stretches, and they were pushed to the brink, twice, by the Rockets in the Western Conference finals.

Yet they will enter Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night with a chance to put away the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Finals and perhaps end LeBron James’ second tour of duty in Cleveland. All the Warriors went through ultimately made them stronger.

“There is always an appreciation for things you learn, things you’ve gone through,” All-Star guard Steph Curry said. “Going into this season, I don’t think anybody could have guessed or predicted the ups and downs and the roller coaster we’ve been on.

“I think for us to do what we did in the conference finals and win a Game 7 on the road, we had never done that before. And now to be one game away, it’s been a crazy ride. So now we’ve just got to finish the job. I think we’re all excited about that opportunity.”

No one is feeling sorry for the star-studded Warriors, and all they went through this year to get to this point.

They’ve lost one playoff series in the last four years, won an NBA-record 73 games two years ago and were 16-1 in the postseason last year. Rival teams probably are rooting for some Golden State adversity. They got some, but it didn’t slow the Warriors.

Curry missed 31 games in the regular season and the first seven of the playoffs. Kevin Durant sat out 14 games, Draymond Green missed 12 and Klay Thompson nine. The Warriors ended the season losing 10 of their final 17 games. They lost just nine all season two years ago.

In the playoffs, they were down 17 and 15 to the Rockets in Games 6 and 7 of the West finals, but their championship mettle won out. Had Chris Paul not missed the final two games with a hamstring injury, it may have been a different ending.

The Warriors also trailed Cleveland by double digits in Games 1 and 3, and again were able to win. The Warriors never seem to get rattled, and their rocky regular season — relatively speaking — prepared them for that.

“Every journey is a new one each season,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Yet the cumulative effect on multiple journeys adds up, and we have felt that this year.

“I think it’s been our most inconsistent season. It’s been our most difficult season. But our guys sense the finish line, and they turned it on right from the beginning of the playoffs defensively. That’s been what’s been key, I think, to get us to this point where we’re on the cusp. Our defense has been fantastic through however many playoff games we’ve played. So that’s why we’re here.”

Most teams would sign up for 58 wins and being on the brink of a championship. But it’s the Warriors’ run of success that has teams such as the Rockets gunning for them and trying to assemble a team that can knock off Golden State.

James could leave Cleveland to form such a team since he hasn’t been able to beat the Warriors with Durant. But even in the position he’s in, James still can appreciate what the Warriors have done this season.

“At the end of the day, you can never count out a champion, no matter what’s going on in the course of their season,” James said. “It’s impossible to do that, because they’re built from a different cloth, and I know that firsthand.”

“When you win a championship and you’re around guys for a long period of time, and you know what you’re capable of doing, all you need is to get healthy. If you can get healthy and guys are playing at the right level at the same time, then you can feel like you can beat anybody.”