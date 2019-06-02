TORONTO — Outside Scotiabank Arena, the line began as the sun came up for fans to make their way into Jurassic Park, the fenced-in area that expanded far down Bremmer Boulevard to fit the overflow crowd. And as the teams readied for the game to start a rousing rendition of ‘O Canada’ turned into a sing-a-long for the soldout crowd and for the Warriors it may have felt as if they were battling not just the Raptors, but an entire country.

It was easy for the Warriors to spend the days since their Game 1 loss promising a different outcome, a better effort and a return to their place atop the NBA. And then when they took the floor it was clear things weren’t going to be easy.

“Well, these guys have seen it all,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the morning shootaround Sunday. “Championship teams generally bounce back well in times of adversity. So our team has always responded well after a loss. That’s the plan tonight.”

That has been one of their refrains after the loss, that they rebound from adversity because they are champions. And as the second half began Sunday night, it showed. The Warriors scored the first 18 points of the third quarter and then survived in the end for a 109-104 victory.

But even in the win the Warriors suffered a series of losses. Already playing without Kevin Durant, whose status remains uncertain for the remainder of the series, the Warriors lost Kevon Looney with a left chest contusion in the first half and then saw Klay Thompson limp to the locker room in the fourth quarter after he came down awkwardly when he attempted a three-pointer. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with left hamstring tightness.

Still, the Warriors managed to do what they had came north of the border intent upon - reclaiming home court advantage by splitting the two games here.

Unlike so many of their free-flowing, high-scoring efforts, this became a grind to the final buzzer, seeking just to survive with enough healthy bodies and defensive stops to survive. The Raptors trailed by just five with 1:08 left after Kawhi Leonard was fouled and Steph Curry was called for a technical as he flipped the ball up high in the air. Leonard converted all three free throws.

Then, with 51.6 seconds left, DeMarcus Cousins threw a pass that originally was ruled out of bounds off of Toronto. But after a replay the officials changed the call and after a missed shot, Danny Green converted a three-pointer to close the gap to two with 26.9 seconds left. But after a scramble the ball landed in the hands of Andre Iguodala, who calmly sank a three-pointer with 5.9 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

The Warriors trailed by five at halftime and by as many as 12 in the first half. But after scoring the last two points of the second quarter they raced through the first five minutes and 40 seconds of the third quarter without surrendering a point, taking a 72-59 lead before Fred VanVleet finally converted a three-point field goal to end the drought.

Thompson had a team-high 25 points when he departed with the Warriors holding a 98-91 lead. But just as the Raptors had been carried in the first game by the play of Pascal Siakam and VanVleet the Warriors reached far down their bench to survive this game. Andrew Bogut, who had not gotten off the bench in the opening game, provided key minutes throughout the second half and Quinn Cook drained three three-point field goals.

And in a change even before the injuries, Kerr inserted Cousins into the starting lineup. Cousins had started every game he’d played before coming off the bench Thursday in his first game back from a quadricep strain. Cousins played 27 minutes, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.