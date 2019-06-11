TORONTO — The Raptors were poised to make history by giving Canada its first NBA title after taking a six-point lead with just over three minutes left in Game 5 Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

But the Warriors weren’t ready to let go of their own shot at history despite losing Kevin Durant when he reinjured his right calf in the second period.

A trio of threes in the final 2:32, two by Klay Thompson and one by Steph Curry, lifted the Warriors to a 106-105 triumph that cut their series deficit to 3-2 and sent it back to Oakland for Game 6 on Thursday night.

Curry and Thompson combined for 57 points, and the Warriors made 20 of 42 three-pointers (47.6 percent).

Through three quarters, Raptors star Kawhi Leonard had just 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting, but he scored 10 straight points at the end of a 12-2 Raptors run to seemingly take control with a 103-97 lead with 3:28 left. But that’s when the Warriors dug in on defense to get four straight stops on their 9-0 run before a Kyle Lowry layup cut their lead to one point with 29.9 seconds left. After a Warriors turnover, Lowry took a buzzer-beater from the corner that missed.

Leonard finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Lowry added 18 points, and Marc Gasol totaled 17 plus eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Raptors. Curry topped the Warriors with 31, Thompson added 26, including 7-for-13 shooting from three-point range, and DeMarcus Cousins came off the bench after Durant’s injury to score 14 points and add six rebounds.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that Durant would return from a right calf injury that has sidelined him since May 8 and would start. The Warriors weren’t putting all their eggs in Durant’s basket, but they were hoping his presence might be a game-changer.

“We’ll start him and play him in short bursts and see how he responds physically,” Kerr said. “The whole idea is play better than we have been playing and get some momentum early. Win one game and then the tenor of the series changes. That’s our goal.”

Durant’s impact in the first quarter was beyond anything that could been expected after such a long absence and difficult rehab. He nailed all three three-point attempts that he shot and totaled 11 points as the Warriors took a 34-28 first quarter lead. It was only the fourth quarter the Warriors had won out of 17 to that point in the series.

But early in the second quarter, misfortune struck the Warriors again. The Raptors’ Serge Ibaka knocked the ball from Durant’s grasp, and when he attempted to change direction and chase the loose ball, Durant’s right leg gave way and he crumpled to the court in pain. Durant immediately grabbed his lower right leg near the Achilles tendon, where his original injury was located.

It was apparent instantly that Durant was done for the night. Medical personnel rushed from the bench and helped him off the court to the locker room. The Warriors had a four-point lead at that stage, and they pushed it to a high of 13 when Curry converted a four-point play for a 52-39 cushion.

The Raptors put together a 17-5 run, including seven points from Leonard to cut the deficit to one, but the Warriors reached halftime with a 62-56 lead.

In the third period, the Warriors took a 14-point lead at 77-63 after a 10-0 run that included threes by Curry and Andre Iguodala, but the Raptors responded with their own 10-0 burst that included a pair of threes by Van Vleet. It went like that with the Warriors doing just enough to keep the Raptors at bay by an 84-78 margin going to the final period.