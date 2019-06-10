NBA Finals Game 5: Warriors vs. Raptors

TODAY'S PAPER
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors, 106-105, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors lead the series, 3-2.

Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol (33) fouls Golden
Photo Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol (33) fouls Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) loses control
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) loses control of the ball by Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) consoles Golden
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) consoles Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) as Durant leaves with a leg injury in the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) drives
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Young

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) drives to the net between Toronto Raptors forwards Kawhi Leonard (2) and Norman Powell (24) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is surrounded by Toronto Raptors, from left to right, Danny Green, Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard (2) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past
Photo Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Young

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the net against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Kevon Looney (5) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends against
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) goes
Photo Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) goes down injured while playing against the Toronto Raptors during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, falls
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, falls over Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka, bottom, as Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) looks on during first-half basketball game action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts against
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts against the Golden State Warriors during first-half basketball game action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during first-half basketball game action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Hockey great Wayne Gretzky laughs as watches play
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Hockey great Wayne Gretzky laughs as watches play during first-half basketball game action between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Fans watch as fireworks are set off ahead
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Young

Fans watch as fireworks are set off ahead of Game 5 NBA Finals basketball action between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Monday, June 10, 2019.

