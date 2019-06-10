NBA Finals Game 5: Warriors vs. Raptors

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors, 106-105, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors lead the series, 3-2.

Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol (33) fouls Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) loses control of the ball by Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) consoles Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) as Durant leaves with a leg injury in the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) drives to the net between Toronto Raptors forwards Kawhi Leonard (2) and Norman Powell (24) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is surrounded by Toronto Raptors, from left to right, Danny Green, Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard (2) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the net against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Kevon Looney (5) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) goes down injured while playing against the Toronto Raptors during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, falls over Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka, bottom, as Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) looks on during first-half basketball game action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts against the Golden State Warriors during first-half basketball game action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during first-half basketball game action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.

Hockey great Wayne Gretzky laughs as watches play during first-half basketball game action between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019.