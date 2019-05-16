TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 2: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Oracle Arena. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, right, watches
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, right, watches his shot next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry (31) shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry (31) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) gestures
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) gestures after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, is
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, top right,
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, top right, defends a shot by Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum gestures after
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum gestures after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) dunks
Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots next to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, center, controls
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, center, controls the ball next to forward Meyers Leonard, right, as he is is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures during
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles in
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles in front of Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, center, drives
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, center, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, reaches
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, reaches for the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts gestures during
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts gestures during the first half Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, drives for
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, drives for a layup past Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) during the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, reacts beside
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, reacts beside Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green scores against the
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green scores against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

5/16/19: Parra homers, drives in 3 runs in Highlights: Nationals 7, Mets 6
Aaron Hicks of the Yankees bats in first Hicks excited, nervous, overwhelmed in return
Keon Broxton of the Mets strikes out swinging Keon Broxton unhappy with lack of playing time
Jason Caron hits from the fairway at No. LI pro Caron shoots 70 at PGA with assist from his wife
Michael Conforto launches a towering three-run home run Highlights: Conforto's 3-run homer vs. Nats
Mets rightfielder Michael Conforto, center, speaks with manager Lennon: Concussions always are uncertain territory
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search