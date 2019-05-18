TODAY'S PAPER
NBA Western Conference Finals Game 3: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, center, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry steps over
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry steps over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) as he drives to the basket during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts calls to
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts calls to his team during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, (3) defends
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, (3) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors tips off Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard, left, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, is
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins, left, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones, right, reaches
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones, right, reaches for a rebound above Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard (11) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut, right, is
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut, right, is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, center, is
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, center, is defended by Portland Trail Blazers forwards Meyers Leonard, left, and Maurice Harkless during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots as Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless defends during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell, left, shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right,
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right, talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives
Photo Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives around Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, right, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood shoots over
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood shoots over Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, passes
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, passes the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, center, and guard Klay Thompson, left, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless, top, shoots
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless, top, shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, trips
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, trips over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, trips
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, trips over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, bottom, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, dribbles
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, dribbles past Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard reacts after
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard reacts after making a three-point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, top, is
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Mitchelldyer

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, top, is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore.

