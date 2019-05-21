TODAY'S PAPER
Warriors advance to fifth straight NBA Finals with Game 4 OT win to complete sweep of Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State

 Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 119-117 during overtime in game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals to advance to the 2019 NBA Finals at Moda Center on May 20, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Steve Dykes

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Golden State Warriors swept their way to a fifth straight NBA Finals, getting triple-doubles from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in a 119-117 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Green had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, and made a key 3-pointer in overtime. Curry added 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He and Green became the first teammates to have triple-doubles in the same playoff game.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between Toronto and Milwaukee. The Bucks lead that series 2-1 with Game 4 on Tuesday night in Canada.

The Warriors erased another big deficit, coming back from 17 down after erasing an 18-point deficit in Game 3 and a 17-point hole in Game 2.

"We've been here before. We've seen everything, every experience you can imagine. So we relied on that," Curry said.

Playing without Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and DeMarcus Cousins, the Warriors became the first team to reach five straight finals since the Boston Celtics went to 10 in a row from 1957-66.

Damian Lillard, playing with separated ribs, had 28 points and 12 assists for Portland. He missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out in the extra period. Meyers Leonard added a career-high 30 points along with 12 rebounds.

