TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
77° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

Maya Moore wins third MVP award as Team Parker beats Team Delle Donne in WNBA All-Star game

Liz Cambage capped off the game with a dunk, becoming the sixth different player to do it in the game.

Team Candace Parker's Liz Cambage, right, shoots the

Team Candace Parker's Liz Cambage, right, shoots the ball against Team Delle Donne's A'ja Wilson, left, in the first half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday in Minneapolis. Photo Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs

By The Associated Press
Print

MINNEAPOLIS — Lynx star Maya Moore won her third straight All-Star MVP award to lead Team Parker past Team Delle Donne 119-112 in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday.

Moore scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists to win the MVP award on her home court. She joined Lisa Leslie as the only three-time MVP of the game and became the all-time scoring leader in All-Star history, passing Tamika Catchings’ mark of 108 points.

Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky also scored 18 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for Team Parker.

Team Delle Donne’s Kristi Tolliver of the Washington Mystics led all scorers with 23 points, including 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers. Rookie A’ja Wilson of the Los Vegas Aces added 18 points.

Liz Cambage capped off the game with a dunk, becoming the sixth different player to do it in the game.

Eschewing the traditional East-vs.-West format for the first time, the league let captains Elena Delle Donne of the Mystics and Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks chose up sides from a pool of the top players in All-Star voting. That allowed for the rosters to be heavily dominated (16 of the 22 players) by the Western Conference, home of six of the top seven teams in the league standings.

Four players from the hometown Minnesota Lynx were selected for the game, two on each roster, creating a festive atmosphere with the crowd cheering loudly for both sides throughout the game. Moore and Brunson (four points, five rebounds) played for the winning side, while Seimone Augustus (14 points) and Sylvia Fowles (two points, six rebounds) played for Team Delle Donne.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Eli McGuire of the Jets runs in a Jets running back Eli McGuire breaks foot
Robby Anderson of the Jets lifts his helmet Anderson focused on becoming a top receiver in NFL
Yankees catcher Austin Romine talks with Luis Severino Lennon: Sevy hasn’t aced any of his last four tests
New Yankee J.A. Happ, here pitching for Toronto Happ on going to Yankees: ‘Excitement and relief’
Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, is tagged out by Torres’ baserunning mistake short-circuits rally
Yankees GM Brian Cashman on the field during Yankees continue to eye possible trades