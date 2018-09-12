FAIRFAX, Va. – Breanna Stewart looks as though she is going to be a force in this league for years to come as she scored 30 points Wednesday night to carry the Seattle Storm to a 98-82 win over Washington Mystics in the deciding Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

It was Seattle’s third WNBA title, but the first for Stewart. The championship capped off an incredible season for Stewart who added a WNBA Finals MVP to her regular season MVP last night. In three games, Stewart averaged 25.6 points and six rebounds.

“It just feels great to be champions,” Stewart said.

Stewart got a lot of help from teammate Natasha Howard, who scored 29 points on 9-for-11 shooting. It was the most points that Howard has scored in any game, playoff or otherwise, this year.

It was the third WNBA title for the Seattle Storm with the other two having come in 2004 and 2010. It was also a particularly special one for 37-year-old point guard Sue Bird, the only member of the team who was also there for the two previous championships.

“This was for all of us,” Bird said.

Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 23 points and Kristi Toliver added 22.

The Mystics, who trailed by as many as 18 points in the game and were behind by 14 at the end of third quarters, finally showed some determination early in the fourth quarter. Washington cut Seattle’s lead to five points, 72-67, when Tierra Ruffin-Pratt made a three-pointer with 6:49 left. That capped a 13-3 run for the Mystics and brought the fans at EagleBank Arena to their feet.

It took just 14 seconds for things to get quiet again as Stewart hit a pullup jumper on the fast break. She was fouled by Delle Donne and made a three throw to complete the three-point play and basically take back the momentum. Bird, who finished the game with 10 points, hit a three-pointer and made a driving layup down the stretch to keep the Mystics on their heels.

One big question entering the game was whether Mystics star Elena Delle Donne could get back to playing the dominating sort of game she was playing before suffering a bone bruise in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals against the Atlanta Dream.

The five-time All-Star averaged 21 points per game in the regular season and 26 in the Mystics first three postseason games. In Game 1 of the finals, she was held to just 10 points and didn’t play in the fourth quarter as her team was blown out. In Game 2, Delle Donne showed at times she could carry her team on her back as she scored 17 points in what ended up being a 75-73 loss.

“I need to be able to stay involved, stay attacking,” Delle Donne said at the team’s practice on Tuesday, “but I also need to be able to make sure my teammates are comfortable and confident when it comes time for them to hit too.”

The Mystics were anything but comfortable and confident in the first half of last night’s game as the Storm, led by Stewart’s 17 first-half points, steamrolled to a 46-30 halftime lead. The 6-foot-4 Stewart was 4-for-4 from three-point range, making as many shots from downtown as the entire Wizards team did in shooting 4-for-14 from long range.

The Mystics, meanwhile, did not have a single player in double figures in the first half. Delle Donne was held to eight points on 3-for-9 shooting over the first two quarters.