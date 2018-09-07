Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

WNBA Finals Game 1: Mystics vs. Storm

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics, 89-76, in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night in Seattle.

Washington Mystics' Ariel Atkins, left, tumbles backward after
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Washington Mystics' Ariel Atkins, left, tumbles backward after fouling Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle.

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, left, fouls Washington Mystics'
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird, left, fouls Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle.

Sami Whitcomb #33 of the Seattle Storm dribbles
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Sami Whitcomb #33 of the Seattle Storm dribbles towards the basket against the Washington Mystics in the second quarter during game one of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on September 7, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard (6) reaches for a
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard (6) reaches for a rebound with Washington Mystics's Ariel Atkins (7) and LaToya Sanders during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle.

Artist Macklemore hugs his daughter while watching the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Artist Macklemore hugs his daughter while watching the Seattle Storm take on the Washington Mystics during game one of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on September 7, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne (11) shoots as
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne (11) shoots as Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart defends during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle.

Washington Mystics' Ariel Atkins, right, grabs a rebound
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Washington Mystics' Ariel Atkins, right, grabs a rebound in front of Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard in the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle.

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard (6) and Washington Mystics'
Photo Credit: AP / Elaine Thompson

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard (6) and Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne (11) chase the ball as Storm's Breanna Stewart and Mystics' Tianna Hawkins (21) watch during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Seattle.

Natasha Howard #6 of the Seattle Storm reacts
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Natasha Howard #6 of the Seattle Storm reacts against the Washington Mystics in the second quarter during game one of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on September 7, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Sami Whitcomb #33 of the Seattle Storm handles
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Sami Whitcomb #33 of the Seattle Storm handles the ball against Tierra Ruffin-Pratt #14 of the Washington Mystics in the second quarter during game one of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on September 7, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

