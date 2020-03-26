WNBA mock draft 2020

The WNBA Draft will take place as a “virtual draft” on April 17 without players, guests and media in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, not all draft-eligible juniors have announced yet whether they will leave college early.

1. Liberty – Sabrina Ionescu, PG, 5-11, Oregon

Ionescu is without question the best player available. She finished her career with 26 triple-doubles — the NCAA record for men and women — and became the first player in NCAA history — men or women — to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. Ionescu is already a star and the perfect player to lead the Liberty into a new era as they move back into the New York City market at Barclays Center.

2. Dallas Wings – Lauren Cox, PF, 6-4, Baylor

Oregon’s Satou Sabally, an ultra-talented forward who can score from any spot on the court, would fit very nicely. Cox, however, is a better roster fit. The Wings recently acquired Katie Lou Samuelson and Marina Mabrey to add to an already deep group of guards and forwards. Cox, a Texas native, would give Dallas a defensive star in the frontcourt who can rebound and provide a physical presence.

3. Indiana Fever – Satou Sabally, F, 6-4, Oregon

As mentioned above, Sabally, a draft-eligible junior who is leaving college early, can do it all. At 6-4, Sabally is a matchup nightmare. She averaged 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in her junior season. Sabally continues to improve as a three-point shooter, hitting 33.8% this past season. The Fever have been searching for a franchise star since Tamika Catchings retired and Sabally would be an intriguing fit.

4. Atlanta Dream – Megan Walker, F/G, 6-1, Connecticut

Walker opted to leave early as a draft-eligible junior. Atlanta is clearly in a rebuild after letting longtime franchise star Angel McCoughtry leave in free agency and trading Brittney Sykes to Los Angeles. The Dream acquired guard Courtney Williams from Connecticut, but she’ll need help on offense. Walker averaged 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds and shot an impressive 45% from the three-point line in her final college season.

5. Dallas Wings – Ruthy Hebard, PF, 6-4, Oregon

If the Wings take Cox at No. 2 to provide defense, Hebard would be a great complement as an offensive big forward. Hebard was the perfect pick-and-roll partner with Ionescu at Oregon, where she averaged 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in her final college season. She also shot 68.5% from the field. Pairing Hebard and Cox together at the forward spots would give Dallas a formidable frontcourt.

6. Minnesota Lynx – Chennedy Carter, G, 5-7, Texas A&M

Carter is a draft-eligible junior who hasn’t declared yet. If available, Minnesota should take the dynamic high-scoring guard. Carter averaged 21.3 points in her junior season but shot just 25% from the three-point line. The Lynx are in a transition period with Seimone Augustus now in L.A. and Maya Moore still away from the game, but they can build around a young tandem of versatile two-way forward Napheesa Collier and Carter.

7. Dallas Wings – Tyasha Harris, PG, 5-10, South Carolina

Skyler Diggins-Smith is now in Phoenix and Moriah Jefferson is back after missing last season with an injury. So, point guard is a position of need for the Wings. Harris was a steady and consistent floor leader for the Gamecocks, averaging 12 points and 5.7 assists in her senior season. The Wings could go with the best available player with this pick, but they still have another first-round pick.

8. Chicago Sky – Te’a Cooper, G, 5-8, Baylor

The Sky re-signed All-Star point guard Courtney Vandersloot and signed veteran point guard Sydney Colson in free agency. But there isn’t any depth behind them and it wouldn’t be bad to start planning for the point guard of the future. Cooper started out at Tennessee, then moved on to South Carolina before playing her final season as a graduate student with Baylor. She averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 assists for Baylor.

9. Dallas Wings – Kiah Gillespie, F, 6-2, Florida State

After filling needs with their first three picks, this is where the Dallas could take what it believes is the best available player. Gillespie started her college career at Maryland but evolved into a WNBA player at Florida State, where she averaged 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in her final season. Gillespie is also capable three-point shooter, hitting 44 this past season. Gillespie gives the Wings a versatile forward who can score.

10. Phoenix Mercury – Beatrice Mompremier, F, 6-4, Miami

The Mercury lost DeWanna Bonner, an athletic and versatile 6-4 All-Star forward, in free agency when she agreed to sign with the Connecticut Sun. Mompremier is also an athletic and versatile 6-4 forward. She missed most of her senior season with a foot injury but still averaged 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in 17 games. Mompremier isn’t the three-point shooter that Bonner is but when healthy is a double-double threat.

11. Seattle Storm – Mikayla Pivec, G, 5-10, Oregon State

The Storm get back Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird from injuries this season and added Morgan Tuck and Epiphanny Prince. So, what does Seattle do with this pick? Pivec is the ultimate team player who can fill the stat sheet. She averaged 14.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in her senior season. Pivec isn’t as flashy as some of the other players in the draft, but she’s smart and gritty. Those attributes would make her a good fit on a veteran team.

12. Washington Mystics – Bella Alarie, F/G, 6-4, Princeton

The Mystics lost Kristi Toliver in free agency, so drafting a point guard might be the pick. But Washington signed Leilani Mitchell in free agency and has Ariel Atkins, Aerial Powers and Natasha Cloud. Alarie is an intriguing talent who can play multiple positions and score from anywhere on the court. Yes, the Mystics already have Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman, but Meesseman reportedly re-signed for just one year.

Other names to watch for the first round and high in the second round:

Kaila Charles, G/F, 6-1, Maryland

Crystal Dangerfield, PG, 5-5, Connecticut

Arella Guirantes, G, 5-11, Rutgers

Joyner Holmes, F, 6-3, Texas

Tynice Martin, G/F, 5-11, West Virginia

Aari McDonald, PG, 5-7, Arizona